Govt working to make every person economically solvent: PM Hasina

She asked the authorities concerned to spread the idea of forming cooperatives across Bangladesh to make the country self-reliant.

The Dariakul cooperative society was built on 9.05 acres of land given by Sheikh Hasina.

The prime minister stressed the need for increasing food production through cooperatives.

In the cooperative system, the ownership of the land will not be changed while the crops will be divided into three parts, she said.

One each portion of the crops will go to the owner, farmer who gives labour and the cooperatives, Sheikh Hasina said.

The prime minister reiterated her call to use every inch of land to increase food production to cut dependency on others.

She said her government has taken the initiative of universal pension schemes for securing the future life of the countrymen.

“We are not only working for the present but also for the future. The Universal Pension Scheme will secure the future life of its beneficiaries,” the prime minister observed.