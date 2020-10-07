UN concerned over rape incidents, calls for reforms in Bangladesh’s criminal justice system

The United Nations has expressed deep concerns over the increasing incidents of violence against women in Bangladesh and called for urgent reforms in the criminal justice system to support and protect victims and witnesses, and to speed up the slow trial process.
"These are heinous crimes and grave violations of human rights. One rape is one too many. The recent case of the woman from Noakhali that was circulated through social media has yet again underlined the state of social, behavioral and structural misogyny that exist,” said the UN in a statement on Wednesday in the wake of growing incidents of rapes in the country.
UN resident coordinator Mia Seppo tweeted the statement in Bangla and English.
The incidents of rape have sparked protests around the country.
"While the UN stands with the public and civil society groups in calling for justice, we recognise that these are not isolated incidents. We promote a systematic approach to strengthen protection of women's rights," the statement reads, adding that the UN is ready to support the government to undertake a comprehensive review in handling of rape cases and violence against women and children, to improve and create a gender-responsive justice system.
“There must be transparency and accountability in reporting on how the numerous laws and action plans to protect women and girls are being implemented,” the statement reads.
The UN also said that global statistics on rape are also alarming and they affirm that violence against women is the most pervasive, yet least punished, of all crimes.
“This must stop," said the UN.