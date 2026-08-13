Mirza Fakhrul gets BNP’s nomination for presidency

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has chosen the party’s Secretary General, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, as its nominee for the presidency.

BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman finalised Mirza Fakhrul’s candidacy at a meeting with senior party leaders at the Secretariat Thursday afternoon.

Following the meeting, the party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced Mirza Fakhrul’s nomination for the presidency.