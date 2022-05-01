Under Muhith’s leadership economy achieved a number of milestones: CPD

Under his leadership as the Finance Minister, the CPD message said, the economy achieved a number of milestones, reports news agency UNB.
“The size of the economy and national budget has also increased during his tenure as the Finance Minister.”
A diplomat, freedom fighter, language movement veteran, writer, and a historian, Abul Maal Abdul Muhith began his career in 1956 as a civil servant.
Muhith authored around 40 books on different subjects, including liberation war, economic development, history, and public administration.
For his contributions to the liberation war, Muhith was conferred with Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award), the highest civilian award in Bangladesh, in 2016.
He also actively involved himself in the environment movement and was the founder president of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) established in 2000.
Muhith served as the Finance Minister three times since Bangladesh’s independence and placed the national budget for the highest number of times in the history of the country.