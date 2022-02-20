UNDP, BRAC signed MoU for accelerating poverty reduction pace

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and BRAC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the effectiveness of poverty eradication and make these efforts more impactful to ensure inclusive growth for Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Sudipto Mukerjee, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, and Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC, signed the MoU on Sunday on behalf of their respective organisations at UNDP office in the city.