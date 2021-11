Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said that the border killing is a matter of shame for India and unfortunate for Bangladesh.

“I always say, it’s unfortunate for us and it’s a matter of shame for India… I’ve no other answer to that,” he said while responding to a question at a media briefing at his ministry, reports UNB.

Momen said the decision was taken at the level of heads of government and also at various levels that the two countries do not want to see any killing along the Bangladesh-India border and there was a verbal decision that no lethal weapon will be used. “But it happens from time to time.”