UNHCR urges regional countries to take care of Rohingyas like Bangladesh

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has appealed to the regional countries including India to take care of the refugees they already host and relieve Bangladesh from any additional burden.

"They should try to take care of these people like Bangladesh does......," he told reporters at a media briefing while wrapping up his fifth visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and India also host the Rohingyas but nothing compares to the number here in Bangladesh which hosts the largest number of Rohingyas.

Grandi also appealed to the Asean countries to help find resolve the Rohingya crisis using their leverage.

Responding to a question, he said it would be "more difficult than before" in terms of fund flow due to crises in other parts of the world including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.