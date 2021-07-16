Bangladesh

UNHRC adopts Bangladesh-proposed resolution on climate change, human rights

Prothom Alo English Desk
The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted a climate change and human rights resolution that was proposed by Bangladesh along with Vietnam and the Philippines, reports BSS.

The resolution was focusing on vulnerable groups, especially the disabled and the elderly, due to the adverse effects of global warming.

The resolution was adopted at the recently wrapped up at its 47th session in Geneva, Switzerland.

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen expressed his gratitude to world leaders and international community for helping to adopt the resolution in the UNHCR, said a foreign ministry press release received in Dhaka on Thursday.

He urged the developed country to play more responsible role to provide financial and technology transfer cooperation to the climate vulnerable nations for adaption and mitigation front, it added.

