UNHRC adopts resolution calling for Rohingya crisis solution

The foreign ministry said the adoption of the resolution by consensus is a big milestone for Bangladesh.

Earlier, at the initiative of Bangladesh, all member states of the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) presented the draft before the Council.

In the context of the existing political situation in Myanmar, there had been strong divergences and differences among the UN member states on various elements of the text from the outset.

Finally, after tough and lengthy negotiations at several phases, the resolution was adopted by consensus by the Council today, said the release.