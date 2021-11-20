The UNICEF Superstar Campaign was launched during the 2020 lockdown in Bangladesh.

UNICEF launched the campaign to keep children and young people engaged in creative activities and to develop their talents at a time when educational institutions were indefinitely closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than a thousand children participated in the campaign and expressed their hopes and aspirations through paintings, songs and poems, which were then shared on the UNICEF Bangladesh Facebook page.

Artworks by some of those young artists are featured here: