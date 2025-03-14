Ambassador goes to Canada ignoring order to return Dhaka

Several former ambassadors termed Harun Al-Rashid’s decision to ignore the government order and go to another country as unforeseen.

Several former ambassadors also said the foreign ministry did not do anything for the last three months after asking him to return to the country.

They also asked whether the ministry investigated where he was in the last two and a half months leaving Morocco; and whether he took leave to go to Canada.

According to them, the foreign ministry could not avoid its responsibilities in this regard.

The former ambassadors said the action of the foreign ministry was too late.

The foreign ministry notification said immediate past Bangladesh ambassador in Morocco Harun Al-Rashid posted a status on his Facebook wall, where he praised the previous fascist government, and tried to portray that the post-5 August situation in Bangladesh under the interim government has been gradually becoming chaotic.