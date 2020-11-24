Urgent steps of Int’l community needed to resolve Rohingya crisis: Dhaka

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday stressed that the international community needs to take urgent steps to resolve Rohingya crisis.

He pointed out that strong pressure needs to be put on Myanmar to ensure that its government takes back the Rohingyas who have taken shelter in Bangladesh in a safe, dignified and sustainable manner.

Momen raised the issue when three new ambassadors to Bangladesh, ambassador of Sweden Alexandra Berg Von Linde, ambassador of Spain Francisco de Asís Benítez Salas and ambassador of Norway Espen Rikter-Svendsen met him at the State Guest House, Padma.