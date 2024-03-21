Draft of law on AI likely by September, says law minister

He said: "We have discussed the things that should be included in this law, the things that should be protected from the point of view of humanity. That discussion has started and it will continue.”

Regarding the outline, the law minister said: "We don't want to disclose that at the moment as it is changeable. We are taking this time to observe the matter and gain experience from others.”

Asked about the outcome of this law, Anisul Huq said, "This is also a question for us as we are yet to know how much control we have. But it will be for human rights protection and the benefit of people."