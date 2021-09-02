US assures Covid cooperation to continue as Dhaka receives 1m doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller and senior secretary of the health service division Lokman Hossian Miah on Wednesday welcomed the arrival of one million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The vaccine doses are donated by the US as part of the US government’s commitment to donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine globally.

Bangladesh is expected to receive another five million doses of the same vaccine from the US this month.