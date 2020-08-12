US-Bangla to resume Kuala Lumpur flights from 16 Aug

US-Bangla Airlines is going to resume flights on the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur-Dhaka route from 16 August after five months of suspension due to COVID-19, reports UNB.
US-Bangla Airlines decided to resume flights on the route two days a week by following all health and travel guidelines from the governments of Bangladesh and Malaysia, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
Its flights will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:50am on Thursday and Sunday for Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The return flights will leave Kuala Lumpur at 3:50pm (local time) on the same day.
Flights will be operated on the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur-Dhaka route with 164-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the company said.
US-Bangla Airlines has 13 aircraft, including six brand new ATR 72-600, three Dash 8-Q400 and four Boeing 737-800.
The airlines currently operates one international flight a week from Dhaka to Guangzhou.
In addition, US-Bangla Airlines is operating special flights to facilitate stranded passengers and transport cargo to various destinations around the world during the pandemic.
US-Bangla Airlines has operated special flights to Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Lahore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Muscat and Paris, France, for the convenience of stranded passengers.