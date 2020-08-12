US-Bangla to resume Kuala Lumpur flights from 16 Aug

US-Bangla Airlines is going to resume flights on the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur-Dhaka route from 16 August after five months of suspension due to COVID-19, reports UNB.

US-Bangla Airlines decided to resume flights on the route two days a week by following all health and travel guidelines from the governments of Bangladesh and Malaysia, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Its flights will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:50am on Thursday and Sunday for Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The return flights will leave Kuala Lumpur at 3:50pm (local time) on the same day.