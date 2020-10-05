US embassy in Bangladesh starts accepting interview-waiver visa applications

The US embassy in Dhaka started accepting interview-waiver applications for B1/B2 - tourism, business, and medical - visas from Sunday along with a number of nonimmigrant visa categories (C, C1/D, F, I, J, M, O, and Q).

A press release from the embassy on Monday said the processing time could be lengthy – as long as six weeks – amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recommended everyone to submit applications well ahead of their proposed travel dates.

It said the embassy cannot yet accept new visa applications for any nonimmigrant visa categories, including F1 (students) and F2 (spouses/children of students).