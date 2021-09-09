US provides 20 vessels to Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard

The United States has provided 20 vessels to the Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Coast Guard to improve their abilities to conduct maritime security operations and increase their capacity to monitor, patrol and respond to threats within Bangladesh's coastal waters and Economic Exclusive Zone.

US ambassador Earl Miller handed over the 20 vessels 10 38-foot (11-meter) Defiant Class Metal Shark Boats and 10 25-foot (8-meter) Defender Class Boats in a virtual ceremony with Bangladesh assistant chief of Naval Staff for Operations Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq and director general of the Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral Ashraf Hoq Chowdhury on Thursday.