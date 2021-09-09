US provides 20 vessels to Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard

The US provided the vessels following a request from the Bangladesh government, said a press release.
The 20 boats will significantly improve the maritime interdiction and counterterrorism capabilities of the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Bangladesh Navy's Special Operations Force Special Warfare Dive and Salvage Unit.
The US and Bangladesh will conduct joint exercises in the coming months to train Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard sailors to utilize this important new law enforcement and counterterrorism tool.
"These boats are another great example of the long history of close security cooperation between the United States and Bangladesh," ambassador Miller said.
This donation demonstrates the United States government's commitment to support Bangladesh in protecting its maritime borders and the freedom of navigation in the Bay of Bengal, said the release.