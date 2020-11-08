US to boost relations for Bangladesh's geopolitical importance: FM

Bangladesh, over the years since its independence in 1971, has forged an excellent and durable relationship with the USA, Hasina said adding that, "Now with you in the helm of affairs of your country, I foresee the relationship reaching higher heights in the coming days."

On 4 November, the United States formally left the Paris Agreement, a global pact it helped forge five years ago to avert the threat of catastrophic climate change.

The move, long threatened by US president Donald Trump and triggered by his administration a year ago, 'further isolates' Washington in the world but has no immediate impact on international efforts to curb global warming.

In July, the Trump administration formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), although the pullout will not take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration or if circumstances change.

Former vice president Joe Biden said he would reverse the decision on his first day in office if elected.

"Climate is an important issue for us. Biden understands climate issues well," Momen said adding that Biden has already expressed his commitment to return to Paris Agreement.