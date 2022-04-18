US to stand by persecuted minorities: Ambassador-at-Large

At the meeting, regarding the current situation of religious freedom in Bangladesh, Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council, told the envoy, “Growing communalism and fundamentalist activities had thrown Bangladesh's religious minorities and indigenous peoples into an existential crisis.”

“The upcoming election situation is also very concerning for them,” he added.

Ambassador Hussain said he and his family moved to the United States from Bihar of India.

“I was able to come here today, nominated by the President of the United States because the Constitution guarantees equal rights and opportunities for all citizens of that country (USA),” Hussain said.