US wants Bangladesh to join IPS

United States (US) undersecretary for political affairs Victoria Nuland has said there are economic, security and technological elements in Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS).

As Bangladesh has an intention to join it, she said, the US will be happy if Bangladesh joins most of the areas of this initiative.

Nuland made the remark while talking to newspersons after the 8th partnership dialogue between the two countries.

The US has been placing the issue of joining of Bangladesh in the IPS at different discussions for the last couple of years.

The country placed the issue once again at the meeting at the state guest house Padma on Sunday.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a senior official who attended the meeting, said Victoria Nuland disclosed her country's plan to create free and open Indo-Pacific region.

At the time, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen emphasised the economic element of IPS.