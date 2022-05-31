US wants to see fair elections in Bangladesh: Peter Haas

Peter Haas has said that upholding human rights is at the core of the US foreign policy. Press freedom is also an important issue of the US foreign policy. He said there would be no compromise on these matters.
Peter Haas expressed concern about the Digital Security Act (DSA), human rights, press freedom and other issues. He said, "When it comes to democracy and human rights, the United States has raised our concerns publicly and privately. We are concerned about press freedom, especially the Digital Security Act, and several draft laws and regulations that could inhibit press freedom. We are concerned about human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances."
In the context of current economic crisis in Sri Lanka, it is being said that Bangladesh may also fall into the debt trap. When asked about the matter, the US ambassador said Bangladesh is not Sri Lanka. Bangladesh economy has its own characteristic. Bangladesh has made progress economically. The foreign exchange reserve is also good. Bangladesh is also well aware of the conditions in availing loans.
Peter Haas also said Bangladesh has taken major portion of its loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank and Japan. So there is no scope to compare the economy of Bangladesh with Sri Lanka. But it is not that Bangladesh economy will not face challenges.
Taking the depreciation of taka, inflation and price hike of commodities in the international market due to Russia's invasion into Ukraine, the pressure of rising living cost will ultimately fall on the people of Bangladesh. Basically the challenges of Bangladesh are different than Sri Lanka.
