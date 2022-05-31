US wants to see fair elections in Bangladesh: Peter Haas

US ambassador Peter Haas has said his country wants to see a fair and internationally acceptable election in Bangladesh.

"The people of Bangladesh have to come forward to ensure the next national parliamentary elections are fair," the US ambassador made the remarks while answering queries from newsmen at Diplomatic Correspondents Association Bangladesh (DCAB) Talk at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Peter Haas also said the election commission is playing an important role and it is also important for them to maintain neutrality.

"The election process has informally started and which we can see in newspapers," the US ambassador added. "So it is for us from now on to remain alert about whether a free, fair and international standard election is being held."