US wants to sell high-tech weapons to Bangladesh

Bangladesh and the USA held a security dialogue in Washington on Wednesday where both countries discussed signing two specialised defence agreements and giving Bangladesh special benefit to purchase high-tech military weapons from the US, confirmed a diplomatic source.

In the eighth US-Bangladesh security dialogue, other than the defence agreement, issues like lifting US sanctions on RAB (Rapid Action Battalion), Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), United Nations peacekeeping missions, military training, naval security, counter-terrorism, civilian security and the Rohingya crisis were also discussed.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and the US delegation was headed by the US undersecretary for arms control and international security Bonnie Denise Jenkins. Bangladesh Armed Forces Principal Staff officer (PSO) Lieutenant General Waker-uz Zaman was part of the Bangladesh delegation. In between the day-long security dialogue, Masud Bin Momen and Wakar-uz-Zaman had a separate meeting with the US undersecretary at noon.