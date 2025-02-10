TCB ready to resume sales through trucks offering subsidised essentials

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is set to resume its sales programme through trucks today, Monday aiming to provide essential commodities at subsidised prices to consumers in Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan areas.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the TCB sales will offer items including edible oil, lentils, sugar, chickpeas and dates through trucks. This initiative is designed to help out low-income families and stabilise market prices.