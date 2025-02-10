TCB ready to resume sales through trucks offering subsidised essentials
The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is set to resume its sales programme through trucks today, Monday aiming to provide essential commodities at subsidised prices to consumers in Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan areas.
According to a press release issued on Sunday, the TCB sales will offer items including edible oil, lentils, sugar, chickpeas and dates through trucks. This initiative is designed to help out low-income families and stabilise market prices.
Purchase limits and pricing
Edible Oil: Up to 2 litres per person at Tk 100 per litre.
Lentils: Up to 2 kilograms per person at Tk 60 per kg.
Sugar: 1 kilogram per person at Tk 70.
Chickpeas: Up to 2 kilograms per person at Tk 60 per kg.
Dates: 500 grams per person at Tk 155.
Each consumer is allowed to purchase the specified quantities to ensure wider distribution among the populace.
The TCB said that the initiative will start in Dhaka and Chattogram, with plans to expand to other divisional cities and select districts in the near future. Consumers are encouraged to queue at designated truck station points to collect these subsidised goods.