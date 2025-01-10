TCB truck sales closed, 4.3m family cards cancelled amid inflation woes

Last October, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) launched a programme to sell oil, lentils, and rice from trucks to assist low-income people.

As a result, 24,500 people in Dhaka and Chattogram were able to purchase these essential goods at subsidised prices daily, even without TCB family cards. However, this programme was discontinued after running for only two months and seven days.

Similarly, the Department of Agricultural Marketing introduced a programme in October to sell agricultural products from trucks at subsidised prices.

Unfortunately, this initiative has also been recently halted. Additionally, 4.3 million of the 10 million TCB family cards issued nationwide have been cancelled due to irregularities.

Economists warn that low- and middle-income households are currently struggling under the pressure of high inflation. In this context, expanding programmes like truck-based sales is crucial to alleviating their hardships.

Conversely, shutting down these initiatives or reducing their scope will likely exacerbate the challenges faced by the poor.