Govt firm to prevent violence against women, anarchy: Asif Nazrul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs adviser Asif Nazrul Sunday categorically said that the government was firm to prevent violence against women, torture and anarchic activities in the country.

“Violence, torture and rape that are being committed against women in Bangladesh in no way acceptable and will not be accepted in any way,” he said at a media briefing following law and order meeting at his ministry in presence of chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus this afternoon.

Everyone in this government and its administration is determined to take all administrative measures to ensure justice in these cases and to stop any kind of sexual harassment. There is no room for doubt here.

About the discussion with the chief adviser on this issue, he said, "This meeting was not supposed to be held today, but due to some incidents, we are also very disturbed like you. We came here this morning and held a meeting to bring about a change. We have to consult with our partners on some issues, then we will finalise it and try to bring about this legal change within a few days."