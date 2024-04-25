What has Bangladesh gained from the Qatar Emir’s visit

Though Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani’s visit in Bangladesh lasted for less than 24 hours, its significance outweighs his staying time by manifold. The Qatar Emir in his 70-minute discussion with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in two spells spoke openly about the future of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the Middle Eastern country.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his amazement after coming to Bangladesh 19 years after the visit of his father Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani in Dhaka. He observed various infrastructural development activities undertaken in Bangladesh that include the expansion of Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar airports, metrorail and elevated expressway. The excited Qatar Emir at one stage of his discussion with the Bangladesh prime minister said, “Seeing is believing.”