Three extrajudicial killings, five abductions by law enforcers in September: MSF

At least three people have been subjected to extrajudicial killing and five have been abducted by the law enforcement agencies in plain clothes last month, says Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF).

The foundation, noted rights advocate Sultana Kamal's latest outfit to protect and promote human rights, expressed deep concern over an increase in human rights violations across the country, reports UNB.

The organisation also strongly condemned the alleged inaction of the government to prevent incidents of human rights violations.

Apart from the killings and abduction, six people have sustained injuries in the month, the foundation said.

In addition to the unethical actions of some members of the police, allegations of their involvement in several crimes including indecent behaviour, torture, extortion and robbery, harassment and rape have been published in the media.