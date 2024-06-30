Lawmaker Sayedul Haque Sumon files GD seeking security

Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, lawmaker from Habiganj-4 and a prominent social media figure, has filed a general diary (GD) seeking protection for his life.

Sumon filed the GD at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in Dhaka on Saturday night, confirmed Ahad Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

In his GD, Sumon detailed receiving a concerning WhatsApp call from the officer-in-charge of Chunarighat police station at approximately 2:00am on 27 June.