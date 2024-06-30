Lawmaker Sayedul Haque Sumon files GD seeking security
Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, lawmaker from Habiganj-4 and a prominent social media figure, has filed a general diary (GD) seeking protection for his life.
Sumon filed the GD at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in Dhaka on Saturday night, confirmed Ahad Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.
In his GD, Sumon detailed receiving a concerning WhatsApp call from the officer-in-charge of Chunarighat police station at approximately 2:00am on 27 June.
The OC informed him that an unidentified powerful group comprising four to five individuals was planning to kill him, Sumon wrote. He also advised Sumon not to go outside at night and to remain vigilant.
Sumon further noted in the GD that when he inquired about the identities of the group members, the OC did not disclose their names, leaving him feeling extremely insecure.