Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to hospital for a check-up on Monday afternoon, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan quoting the BNP chair’s personal physician AZN Zahid Hossain.

She will be taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital from her Gulshan residence at around 3:00pm, he added.

Khaleda Zia will be taken to the hospital as the board formed for her treatment has advised a check-up, said sources.