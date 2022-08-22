Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon

The BNP chairperson returned home from hospital on 24 June after staying at hospital for two consecutive weeks. She was admitted to Evercare Hospital with heart ailments late on 10 June. A stent was placed in Khaleda Zia’s artery through angiogram. The physicians also detected two more blocks in her arteries.
Khaleda Zia had contracted coronavirus in April last year. Since then she was admitted to Evercare Hospital five times from June this year. Earlier, she was taken to the hospital for a check-up on 6 April.
Khaleda Zia was sent to jail on 8 February, 2018 after being convicted in a corruption case. She was temporarily released on 25 March, 2020 after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country on condition that she has to treatment at home. She has been living at her residence in Gulshan since then.
After being admitted to Evercare Hospital in 2021, physicians said that Khaleda Zia was suffering from bleeding in the digestive tract and liver cirrhosis. Besides, Khaleda Zia had been suffering from various complications including arthritis and diabetes for a long time.
BNP has been demanding for long to take Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment but the government has not paid any heed to the demand until now.