Malaysia extends repatriation programme for undocumented Bangladeshis

The Bangladesh high commission in Malaysia has announced an extension of the migrant repatriation programme for undocumented Bangladeshi nationals, allowing them to return home under revised provisions set by the Malaysian government.

For those who registered online with Malaysian immigration to return home by the 31 December, 2024 deadline but were unable to do so for various reasons, the repatriation program has been extended until 21 March, 2025, the high commission said in a notification on Tuesday.