Malaysia extends repatriation programme for undocumented Bangladeshis
The Bangladesh high commission in Malaysia has announced an extension of the migrant repatriation programme for undocumented Bangladeshi nationals, allowing them to return home under revised provisions set by the Malaysian government.
For those who registered online with Malaysian immigration to return home by the 31 December, 2024 deadline but were unable to do so for various reasons, the repatriation program has been extended until 21 March, 2025, the high commission said in a notification on Tuesday.
This extension applies to undocumented Bangladeshi migrants, alongside those from other relevant countries.
Previously, undocumented Bangladeshi migrants were required to pay fines to Malaysian immigration authorities based on the length of their stay in the country before availing the opportunity to return home.
Under a decision by the Malaysian government, from 1 March, 2024, to 31 December, 2024, irregular migrants were allowed to return by paying a maximum fine of 500 Malaysian Ringgit, irrespective of their duration of stay.