‘We have been advised, we do not want advice on elections’

Referring to what he described as ‘advice’ given by India regarding Bangladesh’s upcoming national election, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said that Bangladesh does not want advice on elections.

He made these remarks on Wednesday afternoon while responding to journalists’ questions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Affairs Adviser said, “We do not want advice from our neighbours on what elections in Bangladesh should be like. We are now moving toward a fair election; at this moment, there is no need for anyone to advise us.”