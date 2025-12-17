What India said after summoning Bangladesh High Commissioner

Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, has been summoned to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi.

Later, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the High Commissioner of Bangladesh was summoned to convey New Delhi’s deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, at around 12:00 pm local time, Riaz Hamidullah was summoned to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

He was summoned by B Shyam, Joint Secretary of BM [Bangladesh, Myanmar] Division of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Diplomatic sources in both Bangladesh and India confirmed this information to Prothom Alo.