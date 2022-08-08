China would stand beside Bangladesh in times of crisis

Later, both sides signed four instruments and MoUs including handing over certificate of 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge in Pirojpur, renewal of five-year MoU on assistance in disaster management, renewal of MoU on cultural cooperation for 2022-2027, MoU on Marine Science between Dhaka University and China’s First Institute of Oceanography.
Bangladesh also urged China to increase its investment in Bangladesh. Both foreign ministers also discussed decreasing the trade gap between China and Bangladesh.
Later, in a Facebook post in the evening, the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh said the two foreign ministers have reassured their commitments to a strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries and pledged to elevate it to a new level through deepening mutually beneficial cooperation. They also discussed the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and jointly explored opportunities for cooperation on some other new aspects.
Earlier in the morning, state minister Shahriar Alam, following the meeting with the Chinese foreign minister, said China would grant duty-free access to 98 per cent of Bangladesh products from 1 September, which is now 97 per cent. Also, China has assured that the process of issuing visas to Bangladeshi students, who are waiting to return to China, will begin within the next couple of days.
China would stand beside Bangladesh
Meanwhile, foreign minister Momen at a press briefing at his office on Sunday afternoon said China has said they want to take forward the existing good relations with Bangladesh. They pledged to remain by Bangladesh’s side.
Some countries might get disgruntled if Bangladesh supports China in the Taiwan issue, the minister said adding that Bangladesh would maintain a balanced stance over it
The minister further said the meeting touched upon the recent tension between China and the USA centring US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit. The Chinese minister has taken up the issue and explained their position on the issue.
Replying to a question that if supporting China over Taiwan issue may antagonise other countries, the foreign minister said Bangladesh’s foreign policy is based on the tenet of friendship with all and malice to none.
During Chinese president Xi Jinping’s Bangladesh visit in 2016, MoUs were signed for a total of 27 projects. Only eight of those have seen progress so far. Momen said Bangladesh raised the issue of expediting the implementation of these projects.
Diplomatic sources said Momen requested his counterpart to play a role in the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said they had already constructed 3000 houses in Rakhine and China would provide food for them when they return. China has assured Bangladesh of cooperation in Rohingya repatriation.
‘One China’ policy
State minister Shariar Alam was asked if both sides discussed Chinese president Xi Jinping’s initiatives—GDI and Global Security Initiative (GSI)—during the meeting. He replied that a discussion was held on this issue and China has explained their stance.
The state minister said the Chinese foreign minister has thanked Bangladesh for its support to ‘One China’ policy.