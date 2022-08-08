China would stand beside Bangladesh in times of crisis

Russia-Ukraine war has created a new crisis in the economy of Bangladesh when the country was bouncing back from the Covid fallout like other countries of the world. Under such circumstances, China has pledged to stand beside Bangladesh in facing any crisis.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi conveyed his country’s assurances during a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday.

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam was also present at the meeting held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the capital city.