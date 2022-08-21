21 August attack is one of the worst organised crimes: Chief Prosecutor

Chief prosecutor of 21 August, 2004 grenade attack case advocate Syed Rezaur Rahman on Saturday said the trial proved this was one of history’s most gruesome “state-backed organised crimes”. He also expected its quick disposal in the High Court after the mandatory judicial review.

“In the history of organised crimes, the case will be recorded as one of the most gruesome ones, backed by the state-machinery,” Rahman told BSS coinciding with the 18th anniversary of the attack.

The trial court delivered its verdict in the case on 11 October, 2018, handing down death sentences to 19 accused and life term to another 19 while the case was now pending for a mandatory review in the High Court.