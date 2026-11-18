Members of Parliament (MP) want bridges in their respective constituencies. In response to their requests, the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has taken up a project to build 256 bridges, with an estimated cost of Tk 88.88 billion (8,888 crore).

The project, titled ‘Construction of Long Bridges on Upazila, Union and Village Roads’, will be placed for approval at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today, Wednesday. The project dates back to 2023. LGED is now seeking approval with an increased budget and a higher number of bridges.

The Ministry of Local Government says the construction of these bridges will improve the country’s overall transport network. However, questions have been raised about how many of the bridges need to be built urgently and where they should be located to benefit the greatest number of people. There are also concerns about whether prioritising certain areas for bridge construction could create disparities.