256 bridges planned at MPs’ request, costing Tk 88.88 billion
Members of Parliament (MP) want bridges in their respective constituencies. In response to their requests, the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has taken up a project to build 256 bridges, with an estimated cost of Tk 88.88 billion (8,888 crore).
The project, titled ‘Construction of Long Bridges on Upazila, Union and Village Roads’, will be placed for approval at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today, Wednesday. The project dates back to 2023. LGED is now seeking approval with an increased budget and a higher number of bridges.
The Ministry of Local Government says the construction of these bridges will improve the country’s overall transport network. However, questions have been raised about how many of the bridges need to be built urgently and where they should be located to benefit the greatest number of people. There are also concerns about whether prioritising certain areas for bridge construction could create disparities.
Another question is where the government will find such a large sum of money amid the current economic crisis. This is because the project states that the bridges will be built with the government’s own funds, rather than through loans.
According to Planning Commission sources, feasibility studies are required for bridges that are more than 100 metres long. However, no feasibility studies have been conducted for 98 of the bridges exceeding 100 metres in length included in the new project. They have been incorporated into the project before that.
Past experience shows that projects are often undertaken without proper planning, only for construction costs to rise significantly later. Bridges built without following the rules can damage rivers, while low bridges disrupt river navigation. The Planning Commission has also raised these concerns.
Planning Commission Secretary Kabir Ahmed told Prothom Alo on Tuesday evening, “The experience of bridge construction in the past has not been encouraging. Drawing on those experiences, we have instructed LGED that the natural course of rivers must not be obstructed under any circumstances during the construction of these bridges. We will keep the department under close supervision on this matter.”
MPs’ interest in securing infrastructure projects, including bridges and roads, in their constituencies is nothing new in Bangladesh. Their popularity often depends on how many development projects they can deliver in their constituencies. As a result, MPs regularly approach the Ministry of Local Government with requests for bridges and roads.
MPs want bridges
Following the fall of the Awami League government in the July mass uprising, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) formed the government after securing a landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary election held on 12 February 2026.
Sources say MPs from the new government are contacting the Ministry of Local Government and the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) to request bridges in their constituencies. The number of requests from MPs is so high that a single project will not be enough to meet them all. The process of taking up another project is already under way.
MPs’ interest in securing infrastructure projects, including bridges and roads, in their constituencies is nothing new in Bangladesh. Their popularity often depends on how many development projects they can deliver in their constituencies. As a result, MPs regularly approach the Ministry of Local Government with requests for bridges and roads.
There are allegations that the LGED takes advantage of this situation. It draws up projects hastily to fulfill MPs’ wishes and secures approval for them. The Planning Commission does not scrutinise them properly.
Later, it emerges sometimes that a bridge has been built but there are no connecting roads. In other cases, bridges are built so small that rivers die. Some are also built so low that waterways are left unusable. The LGED has also faced numerous allegations of corruption.
On 18 May 2008, Prothom Alo published a special four-page cover feature on bridges that were of no practical use. It reported that 2,728 bridges in 62 districts across the country had no connecting roads. In addition, 60–70 bridges built by the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) had remained under construction for five to 10 years.
Drawing on information from across the country, the reports showed that many of these bridges had been built under political pressure, but no funds had been allocated for constructing connecting roads.
On Tuesday (17 November 2026), Prothom Alo published another special four-page cover feature, titled ‘Bridges: A river’s sorrow’. It reported that 290 harmful bridges and culverts had been built across 80 rivers and canals in 26 districts.
The LGED, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the RHD and various other government agencies are killing rivers by building small and low bridges, it stated.
Quoting AKM Saiful Islam, a professor at the Institute of Water and Flood Management at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the Prothom Alo report said these bridges were causing rivers to die, while low bridges were blocking waterways.
There was no denying that various government agencies have built bridges in the past that have damaged rivers severely. However, efforts would be made to prevent a recurrence this time.Mohammad Ziaul Islam Majumdar, project director
Another haphazardly prepared project
The Planning Ministry has issued clear guidelines on what must be done before constructing bridges longer than 100 metres.
According to the guidelines, a detailed survey must be conducted before construction to assess water flow, environmental conditions, navigation and socio-economic conditions. The survey must also establish how useful the bridge will be and how many people will benefit from it.
The bridge design must then be finalised on the basis of the survey report, and only afterwards should its cost be determined. However, these requirements are not being followed.
For example, the LGED ran into complications with a similar project approved in 2017. Of the 130 bridges in that project, the lengths and costs of 94 were determined on the basis of estimates. The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project despite this.
Later, while constructing the bridges, the LGED found that the estimated lengths and costs did not match the actual requirements. As a result, the cost of the project, initially set at Tk 39.26 billion (3,926 crore), was subsequently increased to Tk 64.57 billion (6,457 crore).
Meanwhile, the LGED says it will conduct surveys of the 98 bridges under the new project after it is approved. Additional funds have been allocated for the surveys.
Project Director Mohammad Ziaul Islam Majumdar told Prothom Alo that the surveys of the 98 bridges would be completed by the time the tendering process for the other bridges was finished. The bridges found necessary through the surveys would then be built, while the rest would be scrapped.
He said there was no denying that various government agencies have built bridges in the past that have damaged rivers severely. However, efforts would be made to prevent a recurrence this time. He added that no piers would be built in the middle of rivers for the bridges proposed under the new project. New Chinese technology would also be used.
Meanwhile, the LGED claims that an overall feasibility study has been conducted for the project titled ‘Construction of Long Bridges on Upazila, Union and Village Roads’. In documents sent to the Planning Commission, LGED said the study was carried out in July and recommended that the project be implemented.
The LGED named KDMAN Engineer as the organisation that conducted the study. The documents also included the mobile phone number of its chief executive officer (CEO), Ariful Islam. When contacted, he said they had not conducted any study for this project. The name of his organisation may have been used without their knowledge.
Asked about the matter, Project Director Ziaul Islam Majumdar said they had commissioned an engineer to conduct the study and that the engineer had provided the organisation’s name. He however did not identify the engineer.
Those concerned say this is another example of the LGED preparing projects in a haphazard manner and submitting them for approval.
Alongside improving road connectivity through bridge construction, it is also essential to maintain the natural flow of rivers and keep waterways operational. We want bridges to make travel easier for people while allowing vessels to pass beneath them without obstruction.Mir Shahe Alam, state minister for Local Government
How many bridges in which district?
The list shows that the highest number of bridges is planned for Bogura, with 24. Narsingdi comes next with 16, followed by Sylhet with 14. Eleven bridges each are planned for Cumilla and Brahmanbaria, while nine each are proposed for Barishal, Netrokona and Chandpur.
The plan includes eight bridges each in Mymensingh, Cox’s Bazar and Lakshmipur; seven each in Jamalpur, Faridpur, Kishoreganj and Tangail; and six in Shariatpur. Five bridges each are planned for Dhaka, Thakurgaon, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Bhola, Munshiganj and Manikganj.
Four each are proposed for Chattogram, Dinajpur, Magura, Madaripur and Sunamganj; three each for Nilphamari, Sirajganj, Bagerhat, Barguna, Gazipur, Feni and Bandarban; and two each for Lalmonirhat, Naogaon, Joypurhat, Narayanganj, Habiganj and Rangamati.
One bridge each is planned for Panchagarh, Rajshahi, Natore, Khulna, Jhenaidah, Moulvibazar and Khagrachhari.
When asked about the matter, state minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam told Prothom Alo, “The current government attaches importance to protecting the environment, rivers and climate.”
“Alongside improving road connectivity through bridge construction, it is also essential to maintain the natural flow of rivers and keep waterways operational. We want bridges to make travel easier for people while allowing vessels to pass beneath them without obstruction,” he added.
The state minister said importance would be given to determining the length and height of bridges in consideration of the width and flow of rivers, as well as the needs of navigation. He added that instructions have been issued to ensure that waterways were not obstructed by narrowing rivers or building low bridges.
Analysts say it remains to be seen in the coming days whether the new government will, like its predecessors, build bridges at the cost of rivers or construct bridges that are not needed.