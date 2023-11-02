UN against harassment, arbitrary arrest, violence before elections

A journalist asked him the Human Rights Watch has called up on Bangladesh’s international partners to insist that elections cannot be considered fair when the opposition is targeted, harassed and kept behind the bars. At least three opposition members killed in the police gunfire yesterday (Tuesday). Does the Secretary-General taking the Member State’s situation seriously?

Stéphane Dujarric, in response to the question said, “I think on our viewpoint on Bangladesh and the need for free and fair election, I think we’ve spoken out very clearly.”

“We’ve also spoken out against the need not to see any harassment or arbitrary arrest or violence in this period,” he added.