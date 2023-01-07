Food for the mind, and the body!

Jannatul Kanan, a visitor coming from Narayanganj, said her kids seemed to be enjoying the food. They were eating waffles from WaffleUp, which was attracting good number of eaters at the fest.

Meanwhile, Mahmud Hasan Kayesh, a teacher at Independent University, Bangladesh, was eating phuchka with his son. He said he liked the khichuri he ate there, but the food here seems to be overpriced. "It's almost double the price it sells outside," he said, adding that it would've been better if the prices were a bit lower.

Anika, a student from Jahangirnagar University came to enjoy the fest, with her friends. She said the overall food arrangement was good but, given the prices, the servings should have been larger. They had eaten shwarma and phuchka and said both were tasty. One of her friends, though, complained the pitha was cold and rock-hard.

Anika said that compared to the first day of the fest, there were more varieties of food now and at more reasonable prices. Another of her friends added that prices seemed comparatively lower than the previous editions of the event.