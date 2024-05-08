Budget of 2024-25: ADP size to increase by a mere Tk 20b

The draft of the ADP of the next fiscal year was finalised from an extended meeting of the planning ministry, with planning minister Abdus Salam in chair, on Tuesday. The draft is likely to get clearance from the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on 16 May.

Speaking about the ADP size in the next budget, mega-infrastructure expert and former secretary Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan told Prothom Alo that the revenue collection is not up to the expected level at this time of the economy. That is why the ADP size could not be enlarged. Not only this, the allocation in ADP in local currency has been slashed.

The government does not have the financial capacity to increase the ADP size, said relevant people. The revenue collection remains limited within 10-12 per cent.

Speaking at a programme in April, Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow at non-government think tank Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said, “We cannot pay a single penny from the revenue budget to development projects. So many mega projects are being implemented taking loans, but this does not have any reflection in the education, health and other socio-economic development. We have done so many things but why have the people not gotten any benefit?”