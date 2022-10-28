BRT project generates immense suffering

A one-hour distance sometimes takes five to seven hours to cross. On the whole, the BRT project has now become a synonym to suffering.

The road transport minister, secretary and other project officials had visited the project many times, promised to mitigate the sufferings, and announced the deadline for launching the facility.

All these efforts went in vain and made no difference in reality. The days elapse, but the project does not complete and the public sufferings do not end.

The government had taken up the BRT project in 2012. The elevated expressway was supposed to open by 2016, with special bus services. The authorities said about the objective of the project that it will ensure commutes of some 20,000 people every hour without any traffic jam, signal, or any other obstacle.

The project completed by 81.65 per cent until August this year when the project cost jumped by 109 per cent to Tk 22.25 billion.

Minister Obaidul Quader could not be reached for a statement on the issue despite repeated attempts on Thursday. ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the road transport ministry, told Prothom Alo that he held meetings with the project officials and contractors until evening on Thursday.

Due to heavy traffic, the construction work cannot be done on the road except for Friday and Saturday, he said, adding that they adopted a plan to work more at night.

However, he claimed the traffic jam had increased on the route due to the impact of cyclone Sitrang and it has reduced now. The secretary also blamed the construction work of the third terminal at HSIA and frequent VIP movement for the excessive traffic congestion.

They set a target to finish the project by next March, he added.