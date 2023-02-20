Tk 12b to be required in fixing defective EVMs

The election commission (EC) led by ex-chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda purchased 150,000 electronic voting machines (EVM) under a project of Tk 38.25 billion in 2018 before the 11th parliamentary elections.

But, in a span of four years, 40,000 have gone out of order while the remaining 110,000 EVMs will have to be repaired that will cost Tk 12.6 billion, says Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Limited (BMTF), a government-run company which supplied EVMS.