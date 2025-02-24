Students with 6-point demand in Dhaka, submit memorandum

A delegation of students from Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Adviser concerning the recent clashes at the university over demands for banning student politics on the campus.

The memorandum includes six demands including justice for those involved in the attack and the resignation of the vice-chancellor.

To submit the memorandum, 82 students travelled to Dhaka from KUET in two buses yesterday, Sunday. A five-member delegation of students visited the Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna at noon, and presented the memorandum. Later in the afternoon, they went to the Shaheed Minar to provide further details on the matter.

The students said that the university administration had failed to ensure their security. Due to this failure, more than 150 students were injured in attacks allegedly carried out by the student wing of a political party and terrorists from the outside.

They demanded that the vice chancellor resign, holding him accountable for this failure. They further stated that they would not return to campus until they felt safe.