KUET tension
Students with 6-point demand in Dhaka, submit memorandum
A delegation of students from Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Adviser concerning the recent clashes at the university over demands for banning student politics on the campus.
The memorandum includes six demands including justice for those involved in the attack and the resignation of the vice-chancellor.
To submit the memorandum, 82 students travelled to Dhaka from KUET in two buses yesterday, Sunday. A five-member delegation of students visited the Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna at noon, and presented the memorandum. Later in the afternoon, they went to the Shaheed Minar to provide further details on the matter.
The students said that the university administration had failed to ensure their security. Due to this failure, more than 150 students were injured in attacks allegedly carried out by the student wing of a political party and terrorists from the outside.
They demanded that the vice chancellor resign, holding him accountable for this failure. They further stated that they would not return to campus until they felt safe.
The attack on KUET students took place on 18 February. According to the students, members of the student wing of a political party, along with miscreants, attacked general students.
The students alleged that, despite identifying the attackers, they have not been arrested. Although the perpetrators have been recognised, the administration has filed case against 500 unidentified individuals. The students fear that this indiscriminate case could be used against them.
Yesterday at 8:00am, two buses departed from the KUET campus. At that time, students were holding placards bearing different slogans relating to the carelessness of the university administration and resignation of the VC. At that moment, their eyes were covered with red clothes.
4 arrested
Four individuals have been arrested and sent to prison in connection with a case filed by the administration regarding the clashes at KUET. The arrested individuals are BNP leader Abdul Karim Molla, Jubo Dal leaders Anwar Hossain and Ibrahim Hawlader and party activist Shafiqul Islam.
On Saturday night, the police officially announced the arrest of these four individuals. Meanwhile, in a statement sent to the media, the Khulna city BNP confirmed their party affiliation and condemned the arrest.