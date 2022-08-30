Bangladesh

Bangladesh now has highest ever rice stock: Food Minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder attends a press briefing at Naogaon circuit house on 30 August 2022, to mark distribution of rice and flour among TCB cardholders.
Food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said that Bangladesh now has the highest ever stock of rice. Still, the government is taking initiatives to ensure food security and control the market.

He came up with the disclosure at an event at Naogaon circuit house on Tuesday noon. The event was organised to distribute rice and flour under the open market sale (OMS) and food-friendly programme (FFP).

The minister, however, warned that the cultivation of aman crops may get disrupted slightly this time due to adverse weather. It is a global phenomenon and food production is feared to be hampered across the world, he said.

He also said the authorities have procured more than 1.9 million tonnes of rice from farmers across the country until Monday, which is the highest ever rice stock so far.

The ongoing food procurement programme will continue for two more days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the food minister said, expressing optimism that another 50,000 tonnes of rice would be collected in the remaining days.

The government is procuring paddy under its own initiative to ensure that the farmers get a fair price for their produce. The authorities have achieved half of the procurement target this year as the current market price of paddy is pretty good, he noted.

About the stock of food grain, Sadhan Chandara Majumder said there is no fear of shortage in stock of any other food grain, let alone rice. There was a problem regarding wheat, but it is over now as arrangements have been made to import the food grain from Ukraine and Russia.

Rafiqul Islam, president of Naogaon district rice mill owners association, Alamgir Kabir, district food controller, and food directorate officials were present at the event.

