Bangladesh now has highest ever rice stock: Food Minister

He also said the authorities have procured more than 1.9 million tonnes of rice from farmers across the country until Monday, which is the highest ever rice stock so far.
The ongoing food procurement programme will continue for two more days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the food minister said, expressing optimism that another 50,000 tonnes of rice would be collected in the remaining days.
The government is procuring paddy under its own initiative to ensure that the farmers get a fair price for their produce. The authorities have achieved half of the procurement target this year as the current market price of paddy is pretty good, he noted.
About the stock of food grain, Sadhan Chandara Majumder said there is no fear of shortage in stock of any other food grain, let alone rice. There was a problem regarding wheat, but it is over now as arrangements have been made to import the food grain from Ukraine and Russia.
Rafiqul Islam, president of Naogaon district rice mill owners association, Alamgir Kabir, district food controller, and food directorate officials were present at the event.