Bangladesh now has highest ever rice stock: Food Minister

Food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said that Bangladesh now has the highest ever stock of rice. Still, the government is taking initiatives to ensure food security and control the market.

He came up with the disclosure at an event at Naogaon circuit house on Tuesday noon. The event was organised to distribute rice and flour under the open market sale (OMS) and food-friendly programme (FFP).

The minister, however, warned that the cultivation of aman crops may get disrupted slightly this time due to adverse weather. It is a global phenomenon and food production is feared to be hampered across the world, he said.