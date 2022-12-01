Mercedes worth $100,000 imported for $20,000: Governor

Money has been laundered in the guise of import-export by making false declaration, Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has said again.

While presenting a picture of imports in the last several months, he said letters of credit (LCs) have been opened at low prices for high price products and the remaining money has been laundered.

In the inauguration of a three-day development conference of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) on Thursday, Abdur Rouf Talkukder delivered some examples of false declaration for importing commodities.