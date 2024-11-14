15th amendment is a direct assault on democracy, rule of law: AG

Attorney general Asaduzzaman has called for significant revisions to the constitution, suggesting the removal of key provisions such as socialism, Bengali nationalism, secularism, and the designation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as "Father of the Nation."

During the fifth day of hearings at the High Court on the legality of the 15th constitutional amendment, he argued that these changes would align the constitution with the country's democratic and historical ethos.

The attorney general also demanded the reinstatement of provisions for a referendum, which was abolished under the 15th amendment.