CPD seeks adjustment in capacity charges instead of raising power tariff to reduce subsidy

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a think-tank, has advised the government to come out of the burden of capacity charges by making adjustments to reduce the subsidy instead of raising the power tariff repeatedly.

It also observed that the government is trying to shift the onus of the wrong policies and strategies on the shoulders of the consumers.

The wrong policies and strategies have resulted in the current burdens of capacity charges, it said at a press conference in the city on Wednesday.

CPD research director Khondaker Golam Moazzem made the keynote presentation titled: “Recent Electricity Tariff Hike: Isn’t there a better alternative for subsidy adjustment?”