France keen to work with Bangladesh for economic, social benefits

He assured that the French Embassy will continue to play an active role to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

While Bangladesh is still facing the challenges of climate change, France commends the leading role of Bangladesh in the Climate Vulnerable Forum.

“France remains at the disposal of Bangladesh in this area as well as in the field of infrastructures, particularly transportation, access to clean water, energy and telecommunications,” said Kerdrel.

He said this year is a great and special year as France and Bangladesh celebrated on 14 February the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationships between both countries.

The diplomat described the year 2022 as a milestone in many ways for Franco-Bangladeshi cooperation as the two countries are also celebrating the 30 years of archaeological cooperation and exploration of the large site of Mahasthangarh, north of Bogura.

"This archaeological cooperation is the longest standing cooperation between our two countries. With excavations being carried out jointly by French and Bangladeshi archaeologists, this endeavour stands as a perfect symbol of our two countries cooperating by sharing knowledge and resources to work together towards a common goal,” he mentioned.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the French diplomat said his country did display vaccine solidarity, in particular within the framework of the Covax facility with the support of the vaccination program of the French Development Agency.