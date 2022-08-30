Ministry directs to scrap recruitments of VC's family members

There was an allegation that the vice-chancellor (VC) of Khulna Agricultural University, Shahidur Rahman Khan, recruited nine of his family members, including his son and daughter, to the university through illegitimate way.

Besides, the vice-chancellor, whose tenure will expire on 11 September, allegedly tried to recruit his wife as professor directly to the university.

These allegations were proved to be true in an investigation the University Grants Commission (UGC) conducted.