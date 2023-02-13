Mohammad Shahabuddin elected 22nd president of Bangladesh

Kazi Habibul Awal said that only one candidate submitted the nomination paper for the post of president. Therefore, Shahbuddin was declared elected as per the section-7 of the Presidential Election Act. The announcement will be sent for notification today (Monday), he added.

Mohammad Shahabuddin was born in Pabna in 1949. He was a vibrant activist of Chhatra League and served as Pabna district unit president. He was also the convener of the Swadhin Bangla Chhatra Shangram Parishad of Pabna in 1971 and took part in the liberation war. He also served as the president of Pabna district Jubo League in 1974.