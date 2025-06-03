It’s not possible to stop push-in from India: Foreign adviser
Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said it is not possible to stop ‘push in’ from India.
But efforts are on to solve the crisis through consular dialogue between the two countries, he said this in response to a query from the newspersons at the foreign ministry on Tuesday.
The foreign adviser said, “There are reports of push-ins from India. It’s not possible to prevent this physically. We are exchanging letters with them (India). We have asked them to do it following the process. They said many cases are pending which Bangladesh is not verifying properly. We have checked it, and there is indeed a long-standing list. At the same time, we have also seen that, according to India's list, many have been taken back. So, there may be arguments from both sides.”
Touhid Hossain further said, “We are trying to bring these matters within a formal framework through consular dialogue (discussions at the level of foreign ministry or embassy officials). Bangladesh will send another letter to India to ensure that the process is carried out in a regular manner. We have verified the list they provided, and we have taken back those we have confirmed as Bangladeshi nationals.”
Asked whether it would be a protest letter or a diplomatic letter, the foreign adviser said, “We will send a letter, which will outline the procedure."
Notably, Bangladesh has written to India several times since the start of the push-ins at the beginning of the last month asking them to stop push-ins.
Asked about India’s reply to the letter seeking ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s return, “There hasn’t been any reply from their part in this regard. We definitely will send a second letter if needed.”
When asked whether Bangladesh has become lenient regarding the killing of unarmed civilians at the border, the foreign adviser said, “It is not possible to show leniency on this matter. We are protesting these incidents, and that process is ongoing. We will certainly issue strong protests in very firm language regarding border killings. Such killings will never be accepted. Nowhere else in the world border forces shoot and kill people in this manner.”
‘Cancellation of transshipment has turned out to be a blessing’
Asked about the cancellation of the transshipment by India, Touhid Hossain said, “I think it is good for us. Our dependence on them (India) has decreased. However, none of our exports are being harmed as a result.”
Speaking regarding Bangladesh’s stance over taking a retaliatory action against India following the cancellation of the transshipment, the adviser said, “We too have cancelled one of their facilities as per the need. We stopped importing threads from them. We did that as it was needed. Now, we don't know if what they have done was needed or not.”
In response to a question regarding the suspension or reduction of visas by Saudi Arabia and several other countries, Touhid Hossain said, “We are largely responsible for the decision taken against us. We, the people of our country, and our business community — especially those involved in labour migration — are to blame.”
He added, “There is no hostile attitude towards Bangladesh in Malaysia, for instance. In this case, we need to put our own house in order.”