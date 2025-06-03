It’s not possible to stop push-in from India: Foreign adviser

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said it is not possible to stop ‘push in’ from India.

But efforts are on to solve the crisis through consular dialogue between the two countries, he said this in response to a query from the newspersons at the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

The foreign adviser said, “There are reports of push-ins from India. It’s not possible to prevent this physically. We are exchanging letters with them (India). We have asked them to do it following the process. They said many cases are pending which Bangladesh is not verifying properly. We have checked it, and there is indeed a long-standing list. At the same time, we have also seen that, according to India's list, many have been taken back. So, there may be arguments from both sides.”

Touhid Hossain further said, “We are trying to bring these matters within a formal framework through consular dialogue (discussions at the level of foreign ministry or embassy officials). Bangladesh will send another letter to India to ensure that the process is carried out in a regular manner. We have verified the list they provided, and we have taken back those we have confirmed as Bangladeshi nationals.”