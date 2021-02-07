COVID-19

Vaccination campaign begins in Bangladesh, 50 inoculated at BSMMU in first hour

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The COVID-19 vaccination campaign began across Bangladesh on Sunday. In Dhaka, 50 people were vaccinated at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) as part of the campaign in the first hour.

Eight booths have been installed at the hospital for the vaccination. VVIP (Very very important people) and the frontliners are being vaccinated at BSMMU.

The vaccinated people are being taken at a post-vaccination room for observation for a certain period. A ‘post-vaccine management’ centre has also been opened at the hospital to manage any complexities that may appear after the vaccination.

Before taking the vaccine, gynecology department associate professor Tarafder Runa Laila told Prothom Alo that she was not fearful as she has taken vaccines earlier as well. There will not be any problem this time either, she hoped.

* More to follow ...

